Analysts Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target at C$175.85

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$175.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CGI from C$177.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CGI from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CGI from C$190.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on CGI from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from C$178.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

GIB.A stock opened at C$149.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$144.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$154.38. The company has a market cap of C$30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. CGI has a twelve month low of C$132.06 and a twelve month high of C$175.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

