Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 2,298 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $11,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $135.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.91. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.34 and a 1 year high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.16%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

