Legal & General Group Plc Has $12.15 Million Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,008,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $209.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.32.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

