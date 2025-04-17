Invesco Ltd. Has $38.68 Million Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250,986 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $38,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 4,865.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,698,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

M/I Homes Stock Down 1.7 %

M/I Homes stock opened at $104.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.13 and a 200-day moving average of $137.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.99.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

