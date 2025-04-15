Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,721 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $39,574.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,658.39. This represents a 18.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Austen purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,174.96. The trade was a 31.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.50 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.