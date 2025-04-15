Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 5,771 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $81.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.25.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $302.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

