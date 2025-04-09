Best Cannabis Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 7th

Innovative Industrial Properties, Tilray, Turning Point Brands, Gibraltar Industries, and Indivior are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares issued by companies involved in the production, distribution, or research of cannabis products, including both medicinal and recreational uses. These companies may focus on cultivating cannabis, developing related technologies, or providing ancillary services such as equipment supply and regulatory compliance. Investors in cannabis stocks often face unique risks and opportunities driven by evolving legal frameworks and market dynamics in the sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 271,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,915. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 11.53. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,146,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,651,093. The stock has a market cap of $523.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54. Tilray has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of TPB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.51. 141,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.21. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $968.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

ROCK stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.70. 129,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,569. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.17.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of INDV traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,626. Indivior has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37.

