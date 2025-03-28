Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $157,000 Investment in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RXRX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.