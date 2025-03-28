18,954 Shares in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 452,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Cipher Mining by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIFR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.78 million, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 2.47.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

