Signaturefd LLC Purchases 98 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 2.9 %

SSD opened at $159.88 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.74 and a fifty-two week high of $206.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.37 and its 200 day moving average is $175.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. Research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.