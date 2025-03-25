ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $17.41 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.9% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 20,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

