Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 45.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bretton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,508,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 18,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $500,156.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,956,353 shares in the company, valued at $53,721,453.38. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

DFH opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%. Dream Finders Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

