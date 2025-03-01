Q4 EPS Estimates for HighPeak Energy Cut by Roth Capital

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for HighPeak Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 135,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 714,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 71,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 135.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 406,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 17.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 82,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 164,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

