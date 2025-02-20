Allworth Financial LP Buys 2,815 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $65.33 and a one year high of $107.17. The company has a market cap of $155.68 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,306.06. This trade represents a 93.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $7,086,124.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,764,033.92. The trade was a 22.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,640 shares of company stock worth $15,718,289 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.