Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,897.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,126 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,256,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 177,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Cfra raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

