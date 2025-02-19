Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 191.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 191,907 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 412,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,100. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

