Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ARM by 14,351.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,670,000 after buying an additional 806,676 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ARM by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,279,000 after buying an additional 233,909 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 21.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,265,000 after buying an additional 228,467 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at $22,705,000. Finally, UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $159.54 on Monday. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $85.61 and a twelve month high of $188.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.22. The company has a market capitalization of $167.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.92, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 4.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

