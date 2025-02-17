Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,105 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $14,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 240,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,976,000 after purchasing an additional 33,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.87.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.3 %

CAH opened at $126.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.85 and a 200-day moving average of $116.41. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $132.84.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

