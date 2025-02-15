Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $290,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 205.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 214.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 15,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $125.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.74.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.91.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $509,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,576 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,360. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,695 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

