Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 1,113 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after buying an additional 449,336 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 341,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,601,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average is $79.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

