Promising Mining Stocks To Follow Today – February 10th

ServiceNow, Rockwell Automation, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks refer to the shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, and production of minerals and metals such as gold, silver, copper, and other geological resources. Investing in mining stocks allows investors to gain exposure to the potential profits and risks associated with the mining industry. The value of mining stocks can be influenced by factors such as commodity prices, production costs, and geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded up $14.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,023.18. 571,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,762. The stock has a market cap of $210.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,080.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $966.85.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

NYSE ROK traded up $37.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $305.94. 1,422,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,053. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $304.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $471.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,802. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $491.67.

