Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $90.81 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 118,652 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.7% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $90,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10.9% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,431,429,000 after acquiring an additional 874,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $152.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.85. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.