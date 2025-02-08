Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.09 and last traded at $35.09. 146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.
Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10.
