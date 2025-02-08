Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ) Trading Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.04 and last traded at C$8.24. Approximately 184,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 445,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.

The stock has a market cap of C$232.51 million and a PE ratio of -179.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About Protech Home Medical

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

