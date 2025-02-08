Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Trading 5.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.40. 151,027 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

