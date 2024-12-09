Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 924.9% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 20,844,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,161,000 after buying an additional 18,810,325 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,129,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,368 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $21,160,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 12.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,109,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,348,000 after acquiring an additional 350,512 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

VSH stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $735.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.84 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

