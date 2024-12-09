Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Acquired by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 381.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

BDN opened at $5.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $970.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $6.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.20). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The firm had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

