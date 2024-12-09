39,554 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2024

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 302,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 160,152 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 6.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,239,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,670,000 after buying an additional 365,893 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 68.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Dropbox by 478.3% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 92,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 76,225 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $60,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 485,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,827,379.40. This trade represents a 0.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,666,650. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 596,782 shares of company stock valued at $15,385,637 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Up 1.1 %

DBX stock opened at $29.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.