Point72 DIFC Ltd Acquires 2,491 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 368.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 781,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 615,118 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,016,000 after buying an additional 302,309 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 19,163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

NYSE:CUZ opened at $30.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $209.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 387.88%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

