1,086 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,740,348,000 after buying an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 372,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 365,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $467,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,821,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.00.
In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,611.80. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,292.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,335.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,316.22. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $958.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.39.
The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $75.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
