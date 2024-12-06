1,086 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,740,348,000 after buying an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 372,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 365,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $467,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,821,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,611.80. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,292.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,335.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,316.22. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $958.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $75.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.