NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Stock Position Increased by Prentice Capital Management LP

Prentice Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 477,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. NextNav makes up about 7.9% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of NextNav worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NextNav by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NextNav by 10.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NextNav by 19.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NextNav by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextNav in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NextNav from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

NN opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. NextNav Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.13.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

