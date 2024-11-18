The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Decreased by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 153,249 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $1,228,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Walt Disney Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $115.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $208.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average is $96.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.