Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Position Lifted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 112.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

NYSE TRNO opened at $60.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.96. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $71.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $99.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.22.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

