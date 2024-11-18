Precigen’s (PGEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PGEN. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Precigen from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PGEN
Precigen Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Precigen by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.
Precigen Company Profile
Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Precigen
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.