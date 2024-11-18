Precigen’s (PGEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PGEN. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Precigen from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Precigen has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Precigen by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

