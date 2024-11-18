Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTNX. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nutanix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $69.53 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.71, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

