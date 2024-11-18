Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 8,107 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $47,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.19.

Shares of ALL opened at $196.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $131.65 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 50.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

