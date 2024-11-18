Holistic Financial Partners Has $3.46 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Holistic Financial Partners cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,000 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,678,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,696,124,000 after purchasing an additional 191,742 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,843,000 after purchasing an additional 41,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $228.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.93 and its 200-day moving average is $213.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $175.15 and a one year high of $242.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

