Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 358,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,634 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 954,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,173,000 after acquiring an additional 50,150 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $91.14 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $70.31 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average of $84.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

