Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RGEN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

Repligen Trading Down 12.4 %

RGEN opened at $124.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.48. Repligen has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at $20,328,540.80. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,100,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,994,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 149.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,464,000 after buying an additional 850,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,749,000 after buying an additional 237,884 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 26.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,363,000 after buying an additional 199,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Repligen by 6.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,037,000 after buying an additional 36,773 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

