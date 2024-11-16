Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Quantum-Si Trading Down 5.8 %
Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Quantum-Si had a negative net margin of 3,968.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Quantum-Si will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Quantum-Si
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter valued at $998,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,300,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after buying an additional 82,463 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Quantum-Si
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.
