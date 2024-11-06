Ponke (PONKE) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

Ponke (PONKE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Ponke has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Ponke has a market capitalization of $221.76 million and $69.19 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ponke token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ponke

Ponke’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official website is www.ponke.xyz. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol.

Buying and Selling Ponke

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.43088718 USD and is down -8.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $130,753,453.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ponke should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ponke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

