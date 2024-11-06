LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21,800.32

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 40.5% against the dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $21,800.32 and $1,951.42 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

