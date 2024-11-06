Comparing Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) and American Environmental Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT)

American Environmental Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Free Report) and Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Environmental Partners and Braskem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Braskem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Environmental Partners N/A N/A N/A Braskem 3.18% 26.96% 3.00%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares American Environmental Partners and Braskem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

American Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braskem has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of American Environmental Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Braskem shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Environmental Partners and Braskem”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Environmental Partners $23.81 million 0.03 -$15.06 million ($0.03) -0.05 Braskem $18.79 billion 0.13 $773.65 million $1.23 4.99

Braskem has higher revenue and earnings than American Environmental Partners. American Environmental Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Braskem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Braskem beats American Environmental Partners on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Environmental Partners

American Environmental Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services; educational marketing platforms of podcasts and videography; and construction, drilling, flowback, completions, and well-site services. The company was formerly known as American Energy Partners, Inc. and changed its name to American Environmental Partners, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells polyethylene. The company also produces basic petrochemicals; imports and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Braskem S.A. is a subsidiary of Odebrecht S.A.

