United Advisor Group LLC Buys 162 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,646,000 after purchasing an additional 211,575 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,381,000 after buying an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $384.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $279.51 and a 12-month high of $397.18. The firm has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

