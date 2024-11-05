Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.88. The stock had a trading volume of 50,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,147. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $176.78 and a 52-week high of $211.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.