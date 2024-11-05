BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ (BCRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 97.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. 395,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,291. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.89. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

