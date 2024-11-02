Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and traded as low as $16.00. Solitron Devices shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

Solitron Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08.

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter.

Solitron Devices Company Profile

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

