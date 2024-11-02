Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.50 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.34). Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.34), with a volume of 49,264 shares.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.50. The firm has a market cap of £89.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21.

About Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

