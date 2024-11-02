LayerZero (ZRO) Price Tops $3.29 on Top Exchanges

LayerZero (ZRO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last seven days, LayerZero has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. LayerZero has a market cap of $362.43 million and $38.22 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LayerZero token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.29 or 0.00004721 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LayerZero Profile

LayerZero’s genesis date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.29845449 USD and is down -6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $48,256,214.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

