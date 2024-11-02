Insider Selling: MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCTGet Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $11,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,054. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Joseph Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 26th, John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $11,460.00.
  • On Monday, August 26th, John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $12,840.00.

MaxCyte Price Performance

MaxCyte stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $396.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.39. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 77.97%. The business had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in MaxCyte during the 1st quarter valued at $6,704,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 2,182.6% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,296,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,602 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter worth about $1,959,000. River Global Investors LLP grew its stake in MaxCyte by 24.4% in the first quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 1,888,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 369,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 121,090 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

