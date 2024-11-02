Insider Selling: MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $11,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,054. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Joseph Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxCyte alerts:

On Thursday, September 26th, John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $11,460.00.

On Monday, August 26th, John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $12,840.00.

MaxCyte Price Performance

MaxCyte stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $396.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.39. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 77.97%. The business had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in MaxCyte during the 1st quarter valued at $6,704,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 2,182.6% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,296,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,602 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter worth about $1,959,000. River Global Investors LLP grew its stake in MaxCyte by 24.4% in the first quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 1,888,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 369,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 121,090 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.