Insider Selling: MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $11,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,054. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
John Joseph Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 26th, John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $11,460.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $12,840.00.
MaxCyte Price Performance
MaxCyte stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $396.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.39. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $5.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in MaxCyte during the 1st quarter valued at $6,704,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 2,182.6% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,296,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,602 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter worth about $1,959,000. River Global Investors LLP grew its stake in MaxCyte by 24.4% in the first quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 1,888,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 369,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 121,090 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MaxCyte Company Profile
MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MaxCyte
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.